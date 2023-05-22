An unpleasant odour that was hanging around Osoyoos last week has been attributed to a failure in the town’s sewage treatment system.
“We have continued to investigate the smells being generated by our wastewater system and are 90% confident that our treatment process at the wastewater treatment lagoons has failed,” explained the town in a statement.
“We believe that cell No. 2 is the culprit to the smells currently being produced and witnessed throughout the community, and we will be looking at corrective measures over the coming weeks.”
The town believes the repair will require the lagoon – a pond of treated effluent – to be drained and cleaned.
“This is a significant event that requires consultation and various approvals with the Ministry of Environment and the sourcing of resources to drain and clean the cell. Administration will be doing everything it can to expedite the process and will do what we can to reduce the smells as quickly as possible,” noted the release.
“Updates will be provided as we continue to investigate this issue and learn more information, such as timelines for corrective measures.
According to the town, building a new sewage treatment facility would cost in the range of $40 million and cost another $300,000 annually to operate.
“These processes can fail just as easily as a lagoon system,” adds the release.
“At this time, the town does not feel that this is an economical solution to our treatment and odour issues but has and will continue to look at alternative treatment upgrades for our existing lagoon system. But even these alternative upgrades could cost as much as $10 million.”