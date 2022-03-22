The Peachland Watershed Alliance will mark World Water Day today (Tuesday, March 22, 2022) from 2-4 p.m. with an event at 13th Street and Beach Avenue.
The mayors of Summerland and Peachland, along with First Nation representatives, will be on hand for speeches and serious business from 2-2:30 p.m.
Refreshments, music, mingling and entertainment will be offered from 2:30-4 p.m.
“Participants will share the syilx water declaration and make a pledge to defend water in all its manifestations … Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin, has been invited to share her ongoing efforts for source water protection,” the alliance says on its website.