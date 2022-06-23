Some key decisions, including the start of badly needed upgrades to the historic Shatford Centre, have been revealed as the Okanagan Skaha School District continues with its long-range facilities planning process.
Although no changes are planned ahead of the 2022-23 session, the process could result in the district closing facilities, redrawing catchment areas or reconfiguring schools for different grades to help ensure it’s making the most of its facilities in light of lower student numbers.
For now, though, the school board has revealed three key commitments:
– The district will continue planning and consulting with contractors and Summerland Secondary School staff on a new gym there with construction tentatively set to begin in late fall.
– Two properties owned by the district – 1604 West Bench Dr., vacant land adjacent to West Bench Elementary; and 130 Linden Ave., a residential property adjacent to Kaleden Elementary – are not required for educational use and the public will be consulted on potential disposal of the sites.
– The district will proceed with upgrades to the Shatford Centre, beginning with the life safety systems on the main floor.
But it seems the heaviest lifting on the plan will be left to the new board that will be elected in October and begin work in November.
“The board wishes to acknowledge that a new board will be in place in November, and it will need to continue this work to ensure that all decisions are focused on making the best uses of our resources in the support of student learning,” said James Palanio, the current school board chair, in a press release.
“As the long-range facilities plan process continues, the public is reminded that there will be no changes to any schools for the 2022/23 school year.”
According to reports prepared in the early stages of the process last year, school district enrolment plunged from 7,435 in 2001 to 5,671 in 2021.
Penticton schools were operating at about 84% of capacity this year, while Summerland schools were at 72%