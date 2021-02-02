With a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 100 people self-isolating as of Monday night, the Penticton Indian Band issued a notice to members asking them to shelter at home for the next two weeks.
“I want to be clear that the notice that we issued is not an order. It’s just to bring to your attention the seriousness of what’s before us and what’s now in our community,” Chief Greg Gabriel said in a video statement posted Monday night on YouTube.
“We’re not saying it’s an order that everybody must stay home and self-isolate for two weeks. Obviously people need to go to work, children have to go to school, and I just want to assure people that even though it’s serious, you have the ability to carry on with your daily lives.”
Gabriel said the 12 confirmed cases – up from just three on Saturday – plus contact tracing and testing had overwhelmed the 1,000-member band’s health team, which is working with the PIB emergency operations centre to manage the crisis.
The chief saluted both groups, which serve about 500 people on-reserve, for “working really hard to do what they have to do with this new challenge facing our community,” but said they’ve been “overwhelmed” and requested assistance from outside agencies.
Gabriel said he expects to provide public updates on a weekly basis or more frequently if required, “but right now we’re doing our best to keep it contained and keep everyone safe.”
To help do its part, the band has closed all of its facilities and offices for two weeks.
“I know there’s a lot of anger out there and people are scared. We know that,” said Gabriel.
“I just want to remind this community that over the course of the past year you’ve done extremely well in keeping the community safe, and I know we can come together and do it again.”
Meanwhile, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band based in Keremeos declared a state of local emergency Monday night in response to five cases of COVID-19.
The band, which has 500 members, about 300 of whom live on-reserve, said in a public notice it declared a state of local emergency “to ensure supports are in place if required.”
Like other such bands in B.C., both Penticton and Lower Similkameen are served by the B.C. First Nations Health Authority – rather than regional authorities, such as Interior Health – which has not publicly released any COVID-19 testing results data.