The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
9:45 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:17 a.m. Highway 3, Hedley. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:43 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:23 p.m. 62nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:22 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
6:43 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
7:33 p.m. Snazaist Road, Hedley. Medical first response.
10:51 p.m. Ritchie Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.
11:02 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
12:22 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
1:25 a.m. Becks Road, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:41 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.