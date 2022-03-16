Ukraine’s flag will be flying soon at Penticton city hall to lend support to the European nation, which is fighting desperately to fend off a Russian invasion.
The idea was put forward by Coun. James Miller, who noted a fundraiser for the Ukraine last weekend at the Barking Parrot Pub pulled in $26,500 for relief efforts.
“They probably had to turn away just as many peoples as got in, so there’s definitely a true love and support of the people of the Ukraine,” Miller told colleagues at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Based on that outpouring of support, Miller suggested Penticton follow the lead of some other B.C. municipalities, including Kelowna and Vernon, in flying Ukraine’s flag at city hall.
“I think it’s something that the public would want us to do,” added Miller.
Mayor John Vassilaki, whose office has jurisdiction over flags at city facilities, supported the idea and ordered staff to raise a Ukrainian flag as soon as one is found.