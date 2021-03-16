Interested in becoming a vendor during the 2021 edition of the Penticton Farmers’ Market? Here’s your chance.
The season kicks off Saturday, April 17, and will run weekly through Oct. 30 on the 100 block of Main Street. Organizers plan to run it the same as last year, with the market cordoned off and a maximum of 50 patrons inside at a time.
Applications from prospective new members are being accepted through April 3. Those who make the cut will be able to select a block of Saturdays they’d like to attend.
The market subscribes to the “make it, bake it or grow it” philosophy, and is particularly interested in products such as fruits and vegetables; meat; eggs; cheese and other dairy products; bread, pastries, and other baked goods; jams, preserves, marinades, and dips; honey; and homemade crafts.
There is a $40 administration fee for new vendors, who then pay $35 per market to attend.
For more information, visit www.pentictonfarmersmarket.org.