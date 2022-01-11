COVID-19 vaccinations nearly became mandatory Monday for new – but not existing – employees of the District of Summerland.
A draft version of the policy was attached to council’s agenda package for adoption, but instead got deferred to allow elected officials more time to consider it behind closed doors.
“I don’t feel comfortable discussing it in an open meeting because it may cross some legal boundaries,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen, who offered the only public comment on the policy.
It’s unclear if, and when, the policy will re-enter the public realm.
In her report to council, the district’s human resources manager suggested a vaccine mandate for all current employees, like three Okanagan cities have already implemented, would be of “dubious” value in a smaller community like Summerland.
“Staff have evaluated the efficacy of implementing a mandatory vaccine policy at the current time in the absence of an express provincial health order or WorkSafe rule requiring vaccination. It is submitted that such a policy could cost the District of Summerland staff time as well as associated expenditure for legal advice and defence if the policy is challenged,” wrote Marnie Manders.
“Nevertheless, it is recognized that the province recommends COVID-19 vaccines authorized by Health Canada as a safe and effective measure to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and its variants. Further, the district is committed to taking all reasonable and necessary steps to protect the safety of its workers and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While a policy for mandatory vaccination of existing staff may be dubious, a vaccination requirement for new staff is a safe and effective way to help reduce risk, and to assure the district will continue to enjoy high rates of vaccination within its staff contingent.”
Manders noted that the vaccination rate among staff “has not been surveyed,” but with B.C.’s high overall vaccination rate and existing spread of COVID-19 through the community, “achievement of antibody protection through immune response is likely already over 90%.”
Vaccine mandates went into effect Jan. 4 for municipal staff in Penticton and West Kelowna, which subsequently reported 99% and 98.5% of their respective workforces had provided proof of vaccination or been approved for an accommodation. Kelowna’s mandate, which went into effect Dec. 13, had 98.5% compliance. Vernon’s mandate takes effect Jan. 14.