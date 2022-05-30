Osoyoos has hired a new deputy chief of fire prevention.
Robert Huttema will take on the position effective June 27, according to a press release issued Monday by the town.
Huttema, who has over 25 years’ experience in the field, currently serves as fire prevention officer for the Dawson Creek Fire Department.
“We look forward to deputy Chief Huttema joining us and promoting and continuing the excellent service that the fire rescue department provides to our community,” said Chief Corey Kortmeyer in the release.