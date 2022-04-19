A long-time local school principal has been tapped to lead School District 67’s international student program.
The district announced Tuesday it has hired Darcy Mullin to the position.
Mullin, who holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Calgary, has been with the district since 1998. He’s been the principal at Summerland Middle School since 2016.
His replacement at SMS has not yet been announced.
For the current 2021-22 school year, the district is projecting revenue from 70 full-time-equivalent students to ring in at $875,000. After expenses, the program is expected to add $285,000 to the district’s overall revenue for the year.