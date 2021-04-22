Public consultation will open soon on a proposal to open a brewery tasting room just steps from the KVR Trail.
The owners of 1220 Davenport Ave., home to The Trail Store Fruit and More, are seeking permission from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to convert the shop into a tasting room for a new brewery that’s already currently going up on the site.
As proposed, the Abandoned Rail Brewing Company would have 85 seats on an outdoor patio and space for another 20 people inside.
While the decision ultimately rests with the LCRB, the City of Penticton as the host local government gets to weigh in on the application to0.
City council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to put the matter out to public consultation before making its decision. (Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself because his family owns a liquor store.)
Council also voted 5-1 on a related application for a development variance permit to allow the outdoor patio to project 2.1 meters into an interior side-yard setback.
The lone vote in opposition came from Coun. Frank Regehr, who cited the proposed deck’s proximity to a neighbouring home as a source of concern.
Coun. Katie Robinson late suggested the proposal is “woefully short” on parking spaces with just 13 stalls planned.
Public consultation will begin soon, with results expected to be presented to council May 18.
The property is within the Agricultural Land Reserve and the brewery, which will use estate-grown barley in its products, has already been approved by the Agricultural Land Commission.