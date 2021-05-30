Penticton seniors are a giving, dedicated and energetic part of the community and it’s time to salute and celebrate them.
Seniors Week, May 30 through June 5, is designed to offer free events and activities to give back to seniors who give so much to our community.
“Local seniors of all ages give generously of their time and resources,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
“Through the pandemic, we have seen tremendous compassion and concern for our seniors and from our volunteers, many of them seniors stepping up to help other seniors.”
Penticton Seniors Week is an opportunity to draw attention to the many seniors in our community and give back to them through entertainment, helpful information, laughter and acts of kindness throughout the week.
“With the pandemic, we’ve had to move many of our Seniors Week events online but there is an incredible range of offerings and more than 30 events that are free and easily accessible with an internet connection or in person where current health orders allow,” Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society said.
The week offers laughter yoga, music bingo, five musical acts, arts and crafts sessions, Okanagan history, fraud and scam information, health and recreation sessions and an inspiring presentation by a Penticton Indian Band elder, to name a few.
A complete listing of events and registration for the sessions is available at BC Seniors Week 2021 on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society website: www.seniorswellnesssociety.com
“The pandemic has been very difficult for so many seniors who live alone and without family close by,” Elmie Saaltink added. “This year, our Seniors Week theme is Random Acts of Kindness.
“We encourage everyone to think of something small you can do for a senior family member, neighbour or friend. It’s a wonderful way to support local businesses as well by giving a gift such as teas or coffees, a small bouquet of flowers, a potted plant, bakery items, lunch out or perhaps helping out with chores or errands.”
Penticton Seniors Week is organized by the Penticton Seniors Action Committee, a partnership of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and OneSky Community Resources, assisted by the City of Penticton.