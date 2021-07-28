Penticton was the most dangerous city in the Okanagan in 2020, according to fresh data released this week by Statistics Canada.
The agency calculated Penticton’s crime severity index at 180, compared to the B.C. average of 96 and Canadian average of 73.
The crime severity index tracks the overall crime rate but assigns greater weight to violent offences. The index has a base value of 100 for 2006.
Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Vernon checked in at 147, Kelowna at 130 and West Kelowna at 73. Summerland scored 62.
In Oliver, the rural RCMP detachment had a crime severity index of 109, while the rural Osoyoos rural detachment was 140.
Penticton’s figure was ninth highest among B.C. municipalities; Williams Lake was tops at 251.
Still, the Peach City’s mark for 2020 was down 22% from 233 in 2019.
As a whole, the country’s crime severity index declined 8% between 2019 and 2020, which Statistics Canada attributed to widespread societal changes brought on by the pandemic.
The Penticton RCMP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
More to come.