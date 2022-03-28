The capstone of a year-long celebration of Oliver’s relationship with its Indigenous neighbours is now available.
Out now is the One Hundred X One Hundred local history book, which showcases stories from Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band, while chronicling growth of the present-day community.
“This book is the work of many individuals, and we thank everyone for their enthusiasm for the project, for submitting their stories and bringing in photographs, and for directing our attention to the topics and people that needed to be included. The end result is a beautiful local history souvenir of the 100 X 100 year that residents can be truly proud of,” said Julianna Weisgarber, executive director of the Oliver and District Heritage Society, in a press release.
The society led the larger 100 X 100 event with funding from the Oliver Community Arts Council and a federal grant program.
Co-editors Jenna Bower and Ken Favrholdt brought their own unique touches to the project.
Bower, curator of the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, ensured the traditional oral histories were upheld and worked with elder Sheri Stelkia to add accurate transliteration of words and phrases in the traditional Indigenous language throughout the book and recorded spoken phrases that can be listened to using the book’s QR codes. Favrholdt brought a historical geographer’s eye for details of the past, as well as decades of writing experience as a local history author to choosing images and refining the text.
The book, which costs $9.99 plus tax, is available from the Oliver Archives by calling 250-498-4027 or emailing info@oliverheritage.ca.