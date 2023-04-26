If only Elkena Knauff put as much effort into following the law as he puts into appealing it.
The 37-year-old last week struck out with the B.C. Court of Appeal for the second time in three months and will continue serving a 30-month sentence that was handed down in connection with a Penticton dial-a-dope operation.
Knauff and co-accused Cheryl Lynn Aeichele were arrested in September 2017 outside the Penticton Walmart store. Police recovered from the scene 26 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine and nine grams of fentanyl.
They were each convicted in June 2020 of three counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and received their sentences in January 2022.
Knauff subsequently asked the B.C. Court of Appeal to overturn his convictions because the trial judge improperly assessed his credibility based on testimony about a small baggie of cocaine police found on Knauff’s lap at the time of his arrest. That appeal was dismissed Feb. 10, 2023.
Knauff then appealed his sentence, but failed there too, according to an April 19 decision.
While a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal agreed Knauff’s sentencing judge improperly considered Knauff’s post-offence convictions for unrelated crimes as an aggravating factor, it also declined to change the result.
“I would defer to the judge’s conclusion that the circumstances of the offence give rise to a real and pressing need to protect the public from the individual and societal harms caused by trafficking in hard, addictive and potentially lethal drugs by imposing a sentence that emphasizes general deterrence and denunciation,” wrote Justice Gregory Fitch on behalf of the panel.
“Based on his criminal record at the time these offences were committed, his entrenchment in the criminal subculture, his disrespect for authority evidenced by his past behaviour, and his inability or disinclination to address his primary criminogenic factor, I am independently satisfied that the appellant is a significant risk to re-offend.”
During the sentencing hearing in January 2022, it came out that Knauff had absconded to Surrey after being shot in the neck on Oct. 26, 2021, in a failed attempt on his life outside a home in the Indian Rock neighbourhood north of Naramata. Police at the time described the attack as being linked to the drug world.
Court heard Aeichele, too, suffered violence in the drug subculture when she was the victim of home invasions in 2019 and 2021 that left her with stab wounds, broken ribs, punctured lungs and more.
Aeichele, however, was described by the sentencing judge as someone “very close to a first-time offender,” and was handed 18 months’ house arrest for her part in the drug line.