Penticton did indeed set a record for total value of construction activity in the first quarter of 2021.
City staff issued building permits for work valued at a total of $50.4 million in the first three months of the year, easily topping the previous high of $46.8 million established in the same period of 2019.
While it was believed the city may have come close to that in the first quarter of 2006, a search of the local government’s digital records Wednesday revealed the total for that year was only $43.1 million.
“I am not going to be able to go back further, but I think it’s safe to say that this was a record Q1,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in an email.
The overall number of permits issued this year rang in at 273, which was the second-highest on record behind the 297 that were handed out in 2018.