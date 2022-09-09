Saddened by the “obvious signs of decay” in his hometown, long-time downtown businessman Ryan Graham has entered the race for one of six seats on Penticton city council.
Graham, managing partner of Bluewater Cannabis and an outspoken former president of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, is campaigning on two themes, work and culture, with an emphasis on curbing public disorder.
“As someone who has seen this city at its best, I want my community to be healthy. As a father, I want my kids to be safe. As a business operator, I want the business community to thrive,” said Graham, who graduated from Princess Margaret Secondary in 2004, in a press release.
“It’s going to take a lot of work and it’s going to take a shift in culture. It’s time for a massive pendulum swing in our community. I’ve always been an outspoken critic, but it’s time to get off the sidelines.”
Graham, who also believes it’s time for others of his generation to get off the sidelines by seeking leadership positions and educating themselves on the issues and the candidates, and went on to pledge increased support for the Penticton Fire Department and other first responders.
“It’s time to redefine what’s an acceptable culture for this city and get to work on creating it,” said Graham. “I’m invigorated, I’m excited and I’m ready to go if people choose to support me.”