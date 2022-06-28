A Peachland town councillor will run for mayor this fall.
Patrick Van Minsel announced his higher political aspiration on Tuesday, saying the town of 5,500 people needs new leadership.
“Many have highlighted their desire for a professional, team-oriented approach, with increased transparency and opportunity for community input,” Van Minsel said.
Minsel, a councillor for four years, has been general manager of the town’s chamber of commerce since 2014. He’s also owned several businesses, and been involved with groups such as Rotary, the Peachland Wellness Centre, and a group raising money for a new facility to house the food bank and the community police station.
Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin, who was re-elected in 2018 on a coin toss, has not said if she will seek re-election.