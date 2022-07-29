It was a straightforward referendum question that faced residents of five rural areas surrounding Penticton when they went to the polls on Nov. 18, 1978: Do you support contributing to the construction and operation of a new community centre in Penticton for up to 25 years?
Of those five rural communities, only the West Bench was in support – 201 for, 114 against – and on that basis residents giving about $20,000 annually to Penticton’s community centre in 1980.
According to the 25-year cap contained in the referendum question, those payments should have concluded in 2004. But they didn’t. Eighteen years later, West Bench residents are still making payments.
So, what happened to the 25-year cap?
“Unknown. The file does not contain that information,” according to a statement this week from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which still has jurisdiction over the West Bench and other rural areas around Penticton.
Not an issue
Historical documents provided to The Herald by the RDOS in response to a freedom of information request show the precise wording of the bylaws enabling the referendum and subsequent annual contributions generated some concern within the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs at the time.
However, those concerns revolved around some technical aspects of the bylaws, such as how to describe the ongoing gift and define the area subject to the levy. There are no references to the 25-year cap.
The closest thing to it is a copy of a draft July 1979 bylaw that was intended to start the flow of money from the West Bench, which shows the 25-year time limit crossed out with a pen stroke.
And the actual bylaw passed by the RDOS board on Aug. 23, 1979, contains no mention of the 25-year cap.
That bylaw was then superseded in 1998 by a new one that changed the definition of West Bench’s annual contributions from a grant-in-aid to an ongoing service and limited the annual cost at $20,000.
It’s that 1998 bylaw that’s still in effect today, and as such the RDOS maintains it’s following the letter of the law.
“This has not been identified as an issue,” the local government said in its statement.
Centre approved – barely
Rural residents weren’t the only ones who went to the polls on Nov. 18, 1978.
The referendum, timed to coincide with municipal elections, was initially set up to allow Penticton voters to decide if the city would borrow up to $4.8 million to build a new community centre.
The outcome was 51.3% in favour and the community centre opened in 1981.
The final cost was $5.3 million and required city officials to cut out some extras, such as a second-floor restaurant, and reduce the overall size from 100,000 to 60,000 square feet. The ongoing operating cost was pegged at $300,000.
According to this newspaper’s account, the centre was worth every penny.
“You could use up a lot of superlatives describing Penticton’s new community centre which is now receiving its finishing touches. For starters, it’s a most awe-inspiring project. Penticton’s largest community undertaking and it will undoubtedly surprise residents as to its size and what it contains,” stated a June 18, 1981, article in The Herald.
“Outside appearances are deceiving. Without directional signs or an escort it would be easy to get lost. The dominant feature – the swimming pool area – is not only impressive, it’s truly massive.”
The community centre, which also contains the Cleland Theatre, fitness area, gymnasium, meeting rooms and more, is still in use today following a $23-million expansion and renovation that was completed in 2011.
Making them pay
Besides the 48.7% of Penticton voters who weren’t in favour of borrowing for the community centre back in 1978, residents of four outlying areas also said no to chipping in for the facility.
Although the exact vote counts have been lost to history, property owners in Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Naramata, Carmi and on the east side of Skaha Lake all rejected the idea of paying for Penticton’s new community centre.
And that’s where things stand today, although the issue of satellite communities’ use of the centre is still a live issue. Just two months ago, Penticton city council directed staff to begin exploring the concept of a two-tier fee structure that would see out-of-town residents pay more to use the facility.
Such a policy would have to acknowledge West Bench residents’ long-running financial contributions to the facility, which Riley Gettens, the area’s current RDOS director, believes have resulted in a net benefit to both communities.
Gettens became aware of the disappearance of the 25-year cap in 2019 when she was alerted by a constituent, according to emails contained in the FOI package.
Gettens, who doesn’t think staging a fresh referendum on the matter would be a good use of tax dollars, told The Herald in an interview this week she believes constituents are aware of the issue and no one has complained to her.
Residents’ annual contribution to the community centre – budgeted at $18,865 this year – is clearly identified on tax notices “and we don’t have a community centre on the West Bench, so, yeah, I think people know,” said Gettens.
Furthermore, she continued, “because we have the second bylaw (of 1998), that’s the one that we’re working under.”
Gettens noted the West Bench’s long-standing partnership with Penticton has evolved from helping pay for the community centre to contracting with the city for fire protection and drinking water, services that probably wouldn’t be available otherwise.
“There are just over 1,000 homes here. It would probably be more costly to develop our own volunteer fire department and that kind of thing, so I think contributing (to Penticton) makes sense,” said Gettens.
Times change
The Herald reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to see if it could shed any light on the disappearance of the 25-year cap but was told it will take time to delve into the material and send a response.
The case also seems to have baffled RDOS staff – privately, at least – as evidenced by an October 2020 email from legislative co-ordinator Gillian Cramm to Gettens that was included in the FOI package.
“As to whether the board was empowered to adopt a bylaw based on a referendum question but not include all the components (of the referendum question) in the bylaw, I can only surmise that the ministry was OK with that at the time,” wrote Cramm.
“I don't think that would fly now, but perhaps legislation was different in 1979.”