Kelowna RCMP say they have arrested John Michael Aronson, a 35-year-old man they describe as a high risk repeat offender on the run from police in Surrey.
Media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said Aronson was spotted by a West Kelowna RCMP officer who recognized him after responding to a report of two people passed out in a vehicle in Peachland.
Aronson had been on the run since cutting off his monitoring device, Della-Paolera said in a media release, and leaving the halfway house in Surrey where he had been living under court order.
Both Aronson and his female passenger were arrested and remain in custody in the Kelowna RCMP detachment cells awaiting a court
appearance.