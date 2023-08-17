A frustrated Indigenous leader called for answers Wednesday about the decisions that led to a pair of long-smouldering fires in his backyard merging into a 14,000 behemoth and chasing people from their homes.
Chief Keith Crow of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band put his questions directly to officials during a news conference Wednesday afternoon in regard to the Crater Creek wildfire, which originated in mid-July as two separate lightning-caused fires about 15 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.
Due to the rugged and sparsely inhabited terrain in that part of the Similkameen Valley, the BC Wildfire Service initiated a “modified response” to the blaze, meaning it was monitored but largely untended for the first few weeks.
All that changed on Tuesday night, when gusty winds caused the two fires, which by then had consumed about 1,400 hectares in total, to flare to life and join up across the Ashnola River valley.
That triggered late-night evacuation for 12 private properties, Cathedral Provincial Park and Snowy Protected Area, plus 36 homes belonging to members of the LSIB.
As of Thursday morning, the fire was pegged at 14,000 hectares or 14 square kilometres.
“We’re seeing a lot of similarities to the 2018 Snowy Mountain fire, where there was a decision to leave it and let it burn, and then we run into a situation where we’re doing… state of emergency, evacuation orders and alerts, all within an hour. I’m very frustrated with this process about the decision to just let things go on their own,” said Crow.
While accepting the need for the BC Wildfire Service to prioritize use of scarce resources, Crow also suggested the agency work more closely with First Nations because he spent weeks trying unsuccessfully to find out what was happening with the modified response.
“I don’t want to see anyone get hurt or anything like that, but on the other side I’ve got to speak up for my community and the people in this valley,” said Crow.
Speaking on behalf of the BC Wildfire Service, Dale Bojahra reiterated the rationale for the modified response was tied directly to the area’s remote terrain and existence of past burns in the fire zone.
“Another piece of the puzzle here, as folks do know, is we’re very busy in the province of British Columbia with wildfires, and as such we to prioritize life and property above remote forest values,” said Bojahra.
“I do understand it’s easy for folks to look at these and say, ‘Get these (fires) when they’re small,’ but these were not the only two fires in the fire zone or the fire centre at that time, so we had to prioritize as such and also we have to be mindful of our crews’ safety.”
Safety was once again top of mind Thursday, as crews prepared for a cold front to sweep across the province, bringing high winds and potential for dry lightning.
Bojahra described the forecast as “absolutely concerning,” noting a 13 km/h wind speed will double a wildfire’s rate of spread.
Meanwhile, approximately 80 campers were evacuated Wednesday afternoon from Cathedral Provincial Park via a convoy that left from the lodge there.
Campers were advised to shelter in place Tuesday night after the fire made the road out impassable.
As of Thursday morning, wildfires had burned approximately 1.6 million hectares – about six times the area of Metro Vancouver – already marking B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record. The old record was set in 2018, when fires scorched 1.3 million hectares.
Canada is also experiencing its worst-ever wildfire season, with 13.7 million hectares burned to date, compared to the old record of 7.6 million hectares that was set in 1989.