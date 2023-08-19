Bike thieves have been thriving in this era of technological innovation as new battery-powered tools help them make short work of standard locks and chains.
Now those looking to combat bike theft have a technological innovation of their own to help tip the balance back in their favour – and it’s on display now outside Penticton city hall and the community centre as part of a pilot project underway through Dec. 1.
E-Kruise, a Kelowna-based electric-bike rental company with operations in four B.C. communities that has now expanded into cycling infrastructure, earlier this year approached the City of Penticton to offer free use of the Bikeep system.
Bikeep looks like a traditional bike rack, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.
Using a smartphone app, cyclists unlock a metal arm, which is swung over the bike’s frame and tire, and then locked into position.
“And if you do try to cut it, there are wires that run through the bar, so it will notify local security, it can notify local police, it notifies us and it sounds off a 120-decibel alarm as soon as it’s cut,” explained E-Kruise founder Ashton Olsen in an interview this week.
“It’s proven to keep your bike safe. Out of two million uses worldwide, they had two bikes stolen due to operator error.”
Olsen first encountered the Bikeep system a few years ago at a trade show in San Franciso, where the company is headquartered. While the technology is in use in 23 countries around the world, it only recently rolled out in North America.
“We’re just really excited about the product and felt there was a need for it in our communities,” said Olsen.
The service is free to use in Penticton until Dec. 1. The regular cost for Bikeep users is an $8 monthly subscription fee, plus $1 per three hours of usage.
Olsen believes it’s a small price to pay for insurance on high-end bikes, for which a decent lock now costs close to $400 and comes with no guarantees.
“Anyone with an angle grinder these days can get through any lock – but we’ll fix that,” he said.
City spokesman Shane Mills said the local government will meet with E-Kruise after Dec. 1 to decide if the racks should stay and discuss adding them at other public facilities and spaces.
Taxpayers spent about $500 to get power to the racks, a cost that was split with E-Kruise.
The money came from the city’s Blue Skies Transformation Fund, which was seeded with climate cash from senior governments and utility companies.
The fund is also being tapped to provide free traditional bike racks to businesses and strata councils upon request while supplies last.
“Traditional racks are still safe to use, and at times more convenient to install as they have a much smaller footprint and do not require an electrical connection,” added Mills in an email.
On that same note, Mills said the city is also planning next year to add more bike lockers to the facility it operates in a parking lot on Ellis Street, and reviewing the results of a public amenities survey that was conducted earlier this year.
There were 161 reports of bike thefts in Penticton in 2022, according to the RCMP’s year-end statistical report. That was up from 126 in 2021 and 149 in 2020.