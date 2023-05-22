Construction is expected to begin later this month on the expansion of Wharf Park in Naramata.
The upgrade has been in the works since at least 2016, when the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen bought 10 nearby property parcels from BC Tree Fruits with an eye to incorporating them into the larger public space. The project area is along 1st Street between Anna Avenue and 3rd Street.
The work includes demolition and removal of part of 1st Street that currently separates Wharf Park from the old packinghouse site, demolition and realignment of part of 3rd street, along with utility work and beautification.
The first phase of work, which is expected to start later this month and run into July, will include the road works and utility relocations. The second phase, slated for the fall, will include earth works, landscaping, fencing and irrigation.
Wharf Park is located at what was once the main loading dock for the packinghouse, which closed in 2008.
Parts of the former packinghouse property that weren’t snapped up by the RDOS were later sold to private investors, who opened the Naramata Wine Vault on the site in 2018.