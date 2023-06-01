Summerland is going all in on its push to be named Canada’s most active community.
The local government’s recreation department is encouraging residents to get involved in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge during the month of June.
Under the program, people can download a free app to track their minutes of activity during the month.
Totals will be tallied by community, with the most active one getting a $100,000 grand prize, with smaller awards of up to $15,000 available in the remaining provinces and territories.
You can register and download the app at: www.participaction.com/programs/community-challenge/.
Summerland will kick off its challenge this coming Saturday, June 3, at the Giant’s Head Run.
The fun will continue all month with Try It Tuesdays – free activities offered each Tuesday by Summerland Recreation.
And the Sunshine and Sweat Challenge will continue, with a new map available each Wednesday to help people explore the community.
Finally, each Friday in June people are encouraged to visit the Summerland skatepark and submit a photo performing a trick. Prizes are available for the best shots. Email photos to adean@summerland.ca.
The schedule for Try It Tuesdays is:
June 6: Pilates with Katya, 9 a.m., George Ryga Arts and Culture Centre.
June 6: Use it or lose it with Barry, 10 a.m., IOOF Hall.
June 13: Bootcamp with Katya, 9 a.m., George Ryga Arts and Culture Centre.
June 13: Zumba with Carole, 5 p.m., Memorial Park.
June 13: Lane swim, noon to 1 p.m., Summerland Aquatics Centre.
June 20: Family swim, 6:35-7:35 p.m., Summerland Aquatics Centre.
June 27: Gentle yoga with Cheryl, 9:30 a.m., George Ryga Arts and Culture Centre.
June 28: Free use of fitness room, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Summerland Aquatics Centre.