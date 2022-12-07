On-street parking is once again free in downtown Penticton.
City council on Tuesday night voted 7-0 to suspend paid parking immediately through March 31, 2023. Drivers now get two hours’ free parking.
The vote came in response to a motion put forward by Coun. Ryan Graham, in what was just his second meeting since being elected Oct. 15.
“Ultimately, I’m grateful council and mayor supported the motion and I think it’s an incredible win for the downtown,” said Graham in an interview Wednesday morning.
“Our downtown merchants and seniors have been asking for this for a long time and I’m glad we got it done.”
Graham, who operates a downtown business, acknowledged there will be a loss of revenue for the city, but believes it will buy time for council and staff to engage with the community and “dissect parking and make some changes for the better.”
His motion also had the support of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Penticton Downtown Business Improvement Association.
The previous city council in July 2020 authorized the expansion of the paid on-street parking program to Front Street, Ellis Street and the downtown portion of Main Street, effective Jan. 1, 2021. At the same time, the hourly cost was bumped up from $1.25 to $2.
City staff pitched the expansion as a way to increase municipal revenue to pay for additional programming, such as bylaw officers, and stabilize the municipality’s finances during the pandemic.
The city is budgeting parking revenue of $967,000 this year, more than double the $422,000 in raised in 2019.
