Hype doesn’t always sell homes.
Following a glitzy marketing campaign, a “modern castle” in Penticton that was offered for sale at an international auction last month is still on the market – and it’s unclear if it even attracted any bids.
Sterling Manor, as it’s called in promotional material, features 6,500 square feet of luxury spread over two lots on the 500 block of Vancouver Avenue valued by its owners at $15.5 million.
Early last month, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada announced Sterling Manor would go up for auction with no reserve bids in New York on June 14, along with an island off the coast of Nova Scotia.
“The presentation of Vollebak Island and Sterling Manor for live bidding at Sotheby’s New York will mark a historic first for Canadian real estate, putting our country’s luxury real estate opportunities on the world’s most prestigious stage,” said Don Kottick, CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, in a press release at the time.
Once on that stage, however, Sterling Manor flopped.
A spokesperson for Sotheby’s International Realty Canada initially told The Herald this week in an email that the reserve bid for the property wasn’t met at the auction, therefore no sale took place.
After being reminded that the original press release from Sotheby’s stated there was no reserve bid on the property, the spokesperson then said there wasn’t, in fact, a reserve bid, but offered no other details.
“To protect the buyer's privacy and protect their interests, we won't be able to provide any further details regarding the auction outcome or the process involved,” wrote the spokesperson.
Sterling Manor’s special features include a rotating vehicle display and glass-enclosed elevator.
“Envisioned as a modern castle, the home is a masterclass of architecture and interior design, with no expense spared and every luxury accounted for,” states the promotional material.