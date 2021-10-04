Scofflaws who owe fines to the Penticton Public Library are being offered an amnesty of sorts to benefit the less fortunate.
For the month of October, library patrons can have their fines for overdue books waived by returning the material along with a donation of non-perishable food items that will be handed over to outreach group Keep the Cold Off Penticton.
One food item will equal $2 in fines to a maximum of $50 through the campaign, which coincides with Canadian Library Month.
“We are excited to offer the opportunity to celebrate Library Month in an impactful way – giving people the chance to clear lingering fines while also helping to get food and other essentials to those in need,” said chief librarian Heather Buzzell in a press release
“We encourage everyone to get involved and pay it forward.”
The library is open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s open late until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.