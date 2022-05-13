A judge has awarded almost $800,000 to an Osoyoos woman whose vehicle was rear-ended by her own husband.
An eight-day trial in the unusual case was staged in April in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, and Justice Gordon Weatherill delivered his decision May 11 in Penticton.
Car crashes typically land in court when plaintiffs aren’t satisfied with settlements offered by the Insurance Corporation of B.C.
The couple involved, Catherine and Paul Sandhu, operate Puneet Orchards, which sells and transports products to customers in Vancouver, Calgary and Manitoba, plus operates a fruit stand. The crash occurred April 26, 2018.
“At the time of the motor-vehicle accident, Catherine was driving her three children to school. Paul was following behind in his vehicle on the way to a coffee shop. When Catherine stopped in the school zone to avoid hitting the car in front of her (which had apparently stopped for a cat on the road), Paul—who was not focused on the road and was instead trying to retrieve a tape measure that had fallen from his console onto the floor of his vehicle—did not stop and collided into the rear of Catherine’s vehicle,” wrote Justice Weatherill in his decision.
“Catherine described the impact as significant. That description is borne out by the photographs of the damage to the vehicles and their respective repair costs.”
The trial heard from a range of medical experts, who testified to Catherine’s reduced capacity to help out on the farm as a result of her whiplash injuries, and also from the couple about the extra staffing expenses incurred by the farm to pick up the slack.
“The evidence is overwhelming that the MVA resulted in Catherine suffering a significant setback in her life. She has chronic pain and headaches, and has lost significant functionality,” wrote Weatherill.
“She often feels that her ongoing MVA-caused struggles are simply too much and she tends to get angry with her husband and has bouts of crying, wanting to simply be left alone. I find that the MVA caused Catherine to suffer a profound loss of enjoyment of life.”
Included in the total award of $793,000 is $175,000 for pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life, $80,000 for past loss of income-earning capacity, $375,000 for future loss of income-earning capacity, $160,000 for the cost of future care and almost $3,000 in special damages.