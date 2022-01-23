A hunting group will talk about its efforts to decommission logging roads and restore them to their natural state in the Pennask area on Feb. 3.
The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance will host the meeting at the Peachland Community Centre from 7 to 9 p.m.
Three members of the Hunters for B.C. group, affiliated with Safari Club International, will talk about the project.
The event will also be livestreamed.
COVID-19 public health guidelines will be followed, which means capacity limits, mask wearing and showing your vaccine passport.
To reserve a seat or to get more information about the livestream, email peachlandwpa@gmail.com.