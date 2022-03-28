Penticton’s branch of Junior Chamber International has announced the return of its annual ValleyDrive event on April 9 to benefit two local food banks.
The event will be staged in the parking lot of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with precautions in place to prevent spread of COVID-19. Donations of non-perishable food items will be sent to Fill the Food Gap Penticton and Purple Pantry.
“We are a part of this community and are here to help those who need it the most. We started this event five years ago and the community really got behind it so we wanted to try and keep it going as the need is greater than ever,” said local organizer Stuart Knott in a press release.
The most-needed items area: pork and beans; Chef Boyardee; canned meats; pasta sauce; canned fruit; rice; soup; juice boxes; bottled water; peanut butter; cereal; kids’ snacks; and lunch Items.