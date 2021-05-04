Acting editor’s note: This is the first candidate profile in advance of the June 19 byelection in Penticton. We’re offering the same opportunity to all candidates. Please email freelancer Keith Lacey directly if you wish to have a profile published. Reach him at: irishlazer8890@hotmail.com
Isaac Gilbert is hoping to add youthful energy to Penticton city council.
Gilbert, 32, has announced his candidacy to claim the seat vacated by Jake Kimberley, who announced in early February his resignation from council for health reasons. Kimberley, 80, a two-time former mayor, suffered a major stroke in July 2020.
Gilbert, who has called Penticton home for the past four years, has worked as an arborist and a ranger in the B.C. Parks Ranger organization.
Already in his young life, Gilbert has become heavily involved in the local community.
He is chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee for the City of Penticton and is a former board member with the Penticton Arts Council. He is also a former executive with Penticton Toastmasters and has had roles on stage and backstage with Many Hats Theatre.
Gilbert said he has a passion for this community and believes he has much to offer as a young person with fresh ideas.
“I care for the community I have immersed myself in.” he said. “I want people in Penticton to feel secure in our city and not feel pushed out. I want there to be affordable housing options for seniors, families and individuals.
“I want people to be able to afford child care, rent, clothing, food, and have some contingency funds. I also want Penticton to become a four-season town, ensuring our local businesses can sustain themselves over the winter.”
If elected, Gilbert said he would work to get the city to develop a land trust to secure affordable housing options for local residents of all ages.
“I will get the City of Penticton to become a living wage employer to ensure people who work for and are contracted and sub-subcontracted by the city are paid a living wage, ensuring they can afford child care, rent, food, clothing, and some contingency funds for emergencies,” he said.
“I will get the city to work closely with the college to help expand services and get a residence to bring in students. Bringing in a much-needed influx of people during the winter to help our local businesses.”
Another key issue he would focus on is tackling the city’s homelessness issue.