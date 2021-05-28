During the month of June, the City of Penticton’s Recreation department invites the community to join ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge, an annual initiative that encourages Canadians across the country to get active together.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring the community together, safely, while providing a variety of options to get active,” said city recreation co-ordinator Lisa O’Daly in a press release.
“There’s no question that this year has presented challenges when it comes to health and wellness, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate with each other and enjoy safe, social fun while participating in healthy activities.”
Collaborating with community partners, Recreation Penticton will be offering free outdoor fitness classes and courses all month beginning June 1.
A fully populated activity calendar with recreation options for all ages and abilities will be available to view online and on the Recreation Penticton social media channels. In-person classes will require registration and are subject to provincial health orders. If restrictions do not permit in-person sessions, virtual classes will be available.
The city also has a chance to be awarded the title of Canada’s Most Active Community with a top prize of $100,000.
Full details on the Community Better Challenge including how track your physical activity, book your time slot and access the activity calendar are available on www.penticton.ca/communitybetterchallenge.