A landmark at 1055 Westminster Ave W. is being torn down. Demolition on the Apex Ski Shop continued Monday. It’s uncertain what will replace the building. Started in 1960s by Bob and Margaret Van Os, it was rebranded as Ski Freeze in the summer months where they sold burgers and ice cream.
