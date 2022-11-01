The 2022-26 Okanagan Skaha School Disrict 67 trustees will be sworn in at a ceremony, Monday at the ICM building, beginning at 7 p.m.
It’s located at 425 Jermyn Ave. in Penticton.
There is only one new member of the board, Karen Botsford who will represent Naramata, Kaleden and West Bench. Other board members are Shelley Clarke (who topped the polls for a second election in a row), Tracy Van Raes, James Palanio and Barb Sheppard from Penticton and Dave Stathers and Linda Van Alphen from Summerland.
The public is invited to attend.