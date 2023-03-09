The so-called grandparent scam is making the rounds again in Penticton.
Police are sounding the alarm to help other people avoid becoming victims.
“The ‘grandparent’ phone scam is a type of fraud that targets seniors by posing as their grandchild or a loved one in distress. Scammers often use emotional manipulation to persuade their victims to send money.
“In this scam, the imposter will call the grandparent, pretending to be their grandchild, and ask for money, claiming to be in a dangerous or urgent situation. They may use tactics such as urgency, secrecy and pressure to convince the grandparent to send money,” explained Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
"We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress. Always take the time to verify the caller's identity before sending money. Don't let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank account or credit card numbers.
“Remember, it's OK to say no and hang up if something doesn't feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority."