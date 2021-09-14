South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates have a wide range of ideas on what government should do during the time of COVID.
The five candidates seeking office answered business-related questions in a 90-minute online forum staged Friday evening by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Incumbent Richard Cannings said the NDP’s proposal for universal pharmacare and dental care will help create more parity with private and public sector jobs.
“In the civil service, their employees all get a good pharmacare plan. Small business owners are forced to pay what is termed a payroll tax to pay those benefits for their employees and to make up for the lack of a competitive edge,” he said.
“If we had a plan for everyone, that would remove a huge burden off small business. That would be about $600 per employee. People will now be willing to work for a company, knowing that they have a dentist.”
Conservative Helena Konanz said government needs to rein in spending.
Stop “treating government like it’s an endless sieve that taxpayers can continually add to. Our tax dollars go up every year because salaries in the government sector are going up and up and up. Will this (universal pharmacare) be put on the backs of employers as it has in the past?”
Green candidate Tara Howse called for universal childcare, claiming Conservatives want to eliminate the $27-billion investment.
“This is the biggest hurdle in women going back to work,” Howse said. “Why do they stay at home? Because if they have to pay childcare, minimum wage just doesn’t cover it.”
Howse said the program would generate between $63-$107 billion annually for Canada’s gross domestic product.
People’s Party candidate Sean Taylor, speaking on Zoom in front of a live audience of cheering supporters, repeated the need for government to get out of the way of free enterprise.
Taylor said lockdowns and vaccination cards are the biggest obstacles small businesses face.
“The government has put so many burdens on small business, if they’re allowed to stay open at all. Everything is closed, you can’t go to church, but Costco is open, Walmart is open. Small business is shafted and now they have all these enforcement issues put on them. Do I have to wear a mask to go and buy a hotdog?”
Liberal Ken Robertson said his party came to the rescue of average Canadians who found themselves unemployed during the pandemic through no fault of their own.
Robertson mentioned programs such as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, which will be extended to Oct. 31 and beyond.
“The government has the back of Canadians when it comes to these things,” Robertson said. “We are not going to leave anybody behind, especially small business. The government answered the call to small business during the pandemic and will continue to do so.”
Several candidates took exception to a question that implied many Canadians have “become accustomed to staying at home by way of government funding.”
Cannings said CERB saved the economy.
“It was absolutely necessary to support the workers who suddenly found themselves out of work and without an income in March 2020. Sixty per cent of Canadians don’t qualify for EI (employment insurance)… they would have been out on the street.”
Cannings doesn’t believe people “don’t want to work,” stating “most want real jobs.”
Robertson said the Liberals answered the call from small and medium businesses when asked for help and support.
“We heard them loud and clear. (The pandemic) is not over yet – that’s the reality of today – and this is why we are the only ones proposing through the winter months to keep helping people. At the same time, we want people to be hired because this is what small business needs.”
Howse called the question “misleading,” noting, “The federal government’s role is to create stability for the economy, but it’s also to create stability and safety for people and individuals.”
Howse said the taxation system supports larger corporations ahead of small business. Basic income needs to be addressed, she said.
Konanz took aim at Cannings, asking, “How can the former member of Parliament think everything is OK when businesses across Penticton had to close half-day or open up Wednesday through Sunday only… in high season? Walk in and ask any business owner… they can’t get people to come to work.”
Konanz referenced several planks in the Conservative platform that would provide benefits, including an emergency subsidy.
Taylor described CERB as a “state welfare system … all about government dependence,” and said it wouldn’t have been necessary if there wasn’t a lockdown put in place.
Many talking points were repeated from two other forums held earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, very few references were made by the candidates to their party leaders.
Robertson noted he’s the only Indigenous candidate on the ballot and the riding can benefit from an MP who’s in government and not opposition. He also promises to be an “open-door” MP.
On the topic of affordable housing, Konanz said it’s been handled poorly by the provincial NDP. Konanz offers business experience as a two-term city councillor, small business owner and business coach.
Cannings said he’s best known as a biologist-turned-politician, but noted he’s a long-time chamber member, was self-employed for 20 years and learned about small business challenges from his wife, who owned the Tumbleweed store.
Howse made several references to rural communities, noting they don’t have the same resources as larger cities. This is a significant challenge for tech and internet providers.
Taylor, who staunchly supports defunding the CBC, praised Howse’s performance at the forum, describing her as “the smartest person in the room.”
There are no other public forums scheduled between now and the election Sept. 20. Due to the snap election call and the pandemic, there were only three forums this year in the riding compared to 2015, when there were 22 across the region.
The chamber’s forum can be viewed on their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/chamberpenticton/videos/270584601559655