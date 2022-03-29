Dogs are now officially welcome in most Summerland parks, thanks to a slate of regulatory changes that were granted final approval by council at its meeting Monday.
Under the old Parks Regulation Bylaw, dogs were not allowed in any parks except a designated off-leash site at Dale Meadows Park and at Peach Orchard Beach between Oct. 1 and May 1 each year.
Now, under the newly amended bylaw:
Dogs are permitted on-leash year-round at Memorial Park, Dale Meadows Park, Living Memorial Park, Peach Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard Campground, Giant’s Head Park, Conkle Mountain Park, Cartwright Mountain and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds except on sports fields, sport courts, skateparks and beaches, or near playgrounds and spray parks.
Dogs are permitted off-leash during the off-season (Oct. 1 to May 1) at Peach Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard Campground, Conkle Mountain Park, Cartwright Mountain and Summerland Rodeo Grounds (except around equestrian events and activities).
In addition, horses are permitted year-round in Conkle Mountain Park.
The district has budgeted $5,800 for new signage and a public education campaign to let people know about the changes.
The bylaw amendments follow years of negotiations between the district and the Summerland Dog Owners Association, which has been fighting for more dog-friendly parks in the community.