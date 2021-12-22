Good Deeds

RPR Heating and Air Conditioning and Ideal Energy Solutions celebrated their upcoming partnership this past Saturday by donating 100 free turkey dinners in Penticton plus 100 in Princeton. From left, Terry Olfert, co-owner RPR Heating and Air Conditioning, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne and Steve Dahl, co-owner RPR Heating and Air Conditioning.