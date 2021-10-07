Local politicians may yet toss a life preserver to a beleaguered local water system.
Leaders of the Lower Nipit Improvement District, which serves 68 homes in the Twin Lakes area about 20 minutes southwest of Penticton, have offered to hand over the system to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Such a move wouldn’t be unusual for the RDOS, which already operates nine water systems – three of which it’s taken over in just the past five years – but Twin Lakes isn’t like any of the others.
For starters, the community was the scene of major flooding in 2018 that damaged 33 homes and likely many more downstream in the Willowbrook area, which received the excess water that was pumped out of Twin Lakes into the Park Rill Creek system.
In the years that followed, multiple investigations recommended improvements along much of the 25-kilometre entire corridor between Twin Lakes and the point where Park Rill Creek enters the Okanagan River.
Those same reports suggested flood-mitigation work should start at the bottleneck where Park Rill Creek enters the Okanagan River channel just north of Oliver and move upwards towards Twin Lakes, according to RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell.
Based on that suggested work plan – and the liabilities inherent to water management – Newell on Thursday recommend the RDOS board decline to take over the system.
“To start at the top (of the system at Twin Lakes) just didn’t seem to be the appropriate step for us,” said Newell.
Plus, an engineering firm hired by the RDOS to check out the system recommended spending $1.6 million to install a culvert at the outlet of Twin Lakes to replace the under-sized pump that’s currently used to draw down the water level.
But, as daunting as those challenges seem for the local government, they’re even more overwhelming for the volunteer-led Lower Nipit Improvement District, according to Subrina Monteith, the RDOS director for the area.
“We have a shovel-ready project, we have a community that’s willing to change and wants to fix the problem they have and have been dealing with for years, and here’s their opportunity. They need us,” she said.
Monteith also told colleagues she’s been urged multiple times by provincial ministers to have the RDOS take over the system, which would then open up the possibility of receiving grants that aren’t available to improvement districts.
“There’s just no way for volunteers to continue handling such an important thing like water. And, when we talk about flood mitigation, it’s something we deal with at the regional district constantly, and yet we’re not stepping forward. Here’s our chance to step forward,” said Monteith.
Rick Knodel, the RDOS director for rural Oliver, agreed the Twin Lakes system is too high-consequence to let it flounder.
“If we don’t step in, we basically toss them to the wolves, the matter gets worse and the problem will re-happen and it will be even worse the next time around,” said Knodel.
Several other directors expressed support for taking over the system, but not without a more detailed plan and risk analysis from RDOS staff.
The board later voted unanimously to table the matter until those fresh reports are done later this year.