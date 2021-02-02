A byelection is planned for June to fill the seat on Penticton city council seat left vacant by Jake Kimberley, who announced his resignation Tuesday for health reasons.
Kimberley, also a two-time former mayor, suffered a major stroke in July 2020 that initially left him hospitalized.
“Though both my physical and speech recovery has progressed steadily over the last seven months and we had been working toward a graduated return to council duties, I am not yet at a level which will enable me to fully perform duties as a Councillor for the City of Penticton,” Kimberley, who was 80 at the time of his stroke, said in a statement.
“There is a long list of people to thank for their support and mentorship through my 35-year career in municipal politics. Most importantly though, I would like to thank the residents of Penticton.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said the feeling is mutual.
“Jake’s interest and positive contributions towards local politics in our community has been a repeating source of great assurance for many Penticton residents who have consistently and avidly given him their vote over a period of public life spanning some 35 years,” Vassilaki, another long-time local politicians, said in a statement.
“On behalf of city council and all present and past residents of Penticton, I extend a heartfelt thank you to Jake for his service to our community and wish him continued success with his recovery.”
The city intends to appoint a chief election officer in March to organize a byelection in June.
Kimberley was born and raised in the UK, before immigrating to Canada with his wife, Kate, in 1966. The couple, who had two sons, fell in love with the Okanagan after visiting on their honeymoon.
A carpenter by trade, his political career began with a term on council from 1987 to 1990, after which he was elected to two consecutive terms as mayor, before falling to challenger Beth Campbell in 1996.
Kimberley made history in July 1991 when he read the Riot Act from a police car after mayhem broke out downtown following an MC Hammer concert.
He returned to politics in 2005 by winning a third term as mayor, during which he launched his signature project, the South Okanagan Events Centre, but was stopped in his re-election bid by Dan Ashton.
Kimberley remained active in the community, and began flirting with politics again in 2016, when he helped lead opposition to a proposed waterslides development in Skaha Park.
He officially emerged from retirement and topped the polls in the October 2018 municipal election. In addition to serving on council, he also sits as one of four Penticton directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.