Two more regional groups are slated to merge with the Association of Interior Realtors.
Members of the Kootenay and Kamloops and District real estate association this week voted to amalgamate with the larger body, the Association of Interior Realtors announced in a press release.
“This is an exciting development for all our realtor members to be able to come together to represent a unified body and voice of real estate professionals within the Interior of B.C.,” said Association of Interior Realtors president Kim Heizmann in the release.
The association already spans the entire Okanagan, Shuswap and South Peace regions.
Once the amalgamation is complete in the first quarter of 2022, the association will be the ninth largest of its kind in Canada and third largest in B.C. by membership.
The association’s last merger, in January 2021, saw it bring the South Okanagan Real Estate Board into the fold.