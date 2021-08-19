Approximately 100 hectares of forest will be burned off in the coming days to reinforce guards around the Mount Baldy ski resort.
A finger of the Nk’Mip creek fire, which has scorched 20,000 hectares east of Oliver and Osoyoos, got to within about two kilometres of the mountain last weekend, triggering the need for new guards.
Luke Robinson, who’s part of an Australian incident management team on loan to the BC Wildfire Service, said the planned burn-offs will reinforce those guards as weather permits, but it was too dry and windy on Thursday to do anything but small hand ignitions.
Other parts of the fire are quieter.
“It’s just kind of what we would call mooching around – fuel finding. No real high rate of spread or anything,” said Robinson.
And it’s even quieter on the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls, the estimated size of which was reduced Thursday from 11,800 to 10,600 hectares due to more accurate mapping.
“Things are looking very good at the moment,” said Robinson. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”