There’s no doubt in a Penticton judge’s mind that Floyd Raphael actually believed he was about to be killed by an RCMP officer before plunging a knife into the Mountie’s chest.
Raphael, 39, was charged with one count of aggravated assault of a police officer in connection with the incident April 4, 2022, but following a two-day hearing this week in provincial court was deemed not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.
Court heard Raphael is an Indigenous man who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia and other conditions that have led to him being hospitalized over the years and taking prescription medication.
However, he had stopped taking his medication at the time he stabbed Keremeos RCMP Const. Zack Plensky.
“Mr. Raphael was in the manic and dysregulated phase of his bipolar disorder and not taking his medication when he stabbed (Plensky). Bipolar disorder is a recognized mental disorder. I am satisfied based on the evidence that Mr. Raphael was not capable of appreciating the nature and quality of his acts,” said Judge Greg Koturbash in his decision Thursday.
Of particular importance was testimony from Plensky, who said he was called out around 2 a.m. to a report of a man who was off his medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and refusing to leave a home in nearby Ashnola Village.
The officer, who was alone, described seeing Raphael wearing nothing but a pair of ill-fitting pants while holding two small dogs, followed by an apparent suicide threat from Raphael.
Plensky told the court about his attempts to de-escalate the situation as Raphael screamed almost non-stop at “top volume.”
“He’s telling me that I’m there to rape him, that the RCMP are there to kidnap him, murder him and take him to a residential school,” said Plensky, who is just now nearing a return to duty.
Koturbash praised Plensky for demonstrating “remarkable courage, restraint, compassion and empathy on April 4, but it almost cost him his life – alone.”
Now that he’s been deemed NCRMD, Raphael will be placed in the care of the B.C. Review Board, an expert tribunal that will complete a fresh psychological assessment.
Once that assessment is done and Raphael’s risk to the public is determined, the board’s options will range from granting Raphael an absolute discharge to keeping him in care indefinitely with annual reviews.
Koturbash outlined that process in his decision, “because there is a perception by some in our community that a finding of NCRMD is a get-out-of-jail-free card. It is not.”
Elsewhere in his decision, the judge touched on some of Raphael’s past struggles obtaining the help he needs, dating back to childhood, and spoke of the growing demand for such services.
“A shift from institutionalized care to community-based care has resulted in more people finding themselves in crisis in our communities,” said Koturbash. “Unfortunately, community support systems have not received what appears to be sufficient funding to grow proportionately with the increased need.”
Koturbash concluded on a similarly gloomy note: “Finally, I just want to say that there needs to be a better way.”
