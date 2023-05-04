There was an extra $469,000 sloshing in the city’s general account at the end of 2022, according to audited year-end financial statements approved by council Tuesday.
Angela Campbell, the city’s finance manager, said that figure compared to a $511,000 general surplus in 2021.
The $469,000 was rolled over to the city’s general surplus fund, which stood at $10.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, up from $9.6 million a year earlier.
Last year, the general surplus was tapped for everything from a $20,000 donation to the Penticton Peach Festival to help cover the cost of a new parade float to ongoing draws to reduce property taxes.
After receiving the fresh financial statements, council approved two new financial policies related to city investments and debt management.
They’re part of a larger suite of policies on which Coun. Helena Konanz requested a refresher from staff and a new report that looks at what other communities do with their surplus funds.
Konanz is expected to make that request in a formal motion at council’s next meeting, May 16.
At that same meeting, Coun. James Miller is due to file a motion that would require city utility bills to contain a line specifying what, if any, internal debt the city has against its utility reserves.