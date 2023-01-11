RDOS hits the road to sell 2023 budget
There are now four scheduled opportunities to dive into the proposed 2023 budget of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The document, which gained preliminary approval last week from the RDOS board, shows the organization’s operational budget is poised to rise from $42.5 million in 2022 to $46.3 million in 2023, while its total tax requisition is set to climb from $22.1 million to $24 million.
In-person information sessions are currently scheduled for Areas G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) and Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex), alongside a more general electronic meeting Thursday night.
The sessions in Area G are set for Tuesday, Jan. 17: 3-4 p.m. at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos, and 6-7 p.m. at the Hedley Community Hall.
The session in Area I is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, 3-4 p.m. at the Apex Mountain Resort Cafeteria.
Finally, the general electronic session is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. You can watch it live on the RDOS YouTube channel or visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca to log into the seminar and ask questions.