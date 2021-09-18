As the Okanagan Indian Band recovers from wildfire, Chief Byron Louis is asking the public to respect the backcountry and wildlife, and to avoid entering the community unless it’s to access local businesses.
On social media, OKIB members have reported seeing people pulling over to watch them and take photos while they look through charred remains and clear away debris.
“We got right on that,” Louis told IndigiNews. “We had RCMP and private security telling people it’s not something you do. What was going on out here was not for entertainment.”
He’s asking the public to be mindful and to refrain from entering the community to get to the backcountry, as the White Rock Lake fire is still burning.
More than 800 square kilometres of gathering grounds and wildlife habitat have been burned, said Louis.
“You’re going into forests that are very unstable. The roots are still burning, and even with slight effects like wind blowing it can knock these trees down. It’s so unsafe.”
Louis says keeping the backcountry closed is essential for the wildlife population.
“Animals are stressed out enough,” especially in the “lower elevations where deer and that are starting to settle.”
In addition to cleaning up and repairing or replacing homes and businesses, the community’s addressing the displacement of wildlife, a food source.
“What’s going to happen when the whole mountain top has been burned off? Well, that forces animals down slope. Now we’re seeing bears in the community,” he said. “Just recently we’re watching this one black bear, and you could see this poor thing was so hungry, and they were after all the chokecherries.”
Louis said some in the community are taking care of animals that have been displaced, their habitats damaged by fire.
“We took what was in our freezer — the berries, the salmon, and all our meats — and we took it up the hill and dropped it off for the animals,” Louis says. “Because what’s going to happen to these animals when they are going into hibernation underweight? Well, then they are going to be waking up early, at a time where there will be absolutely nothing.”
He’s also asking hunters to be mindful. “We’ve been asking people not to hunt lower in the valley or on the reserve because those animals are highly stressed. They’ll be lower in the valley all winter long and we can’t stress them more by hunting them.”
Kelsie Kilawna is a reporter with Indiginews. Her story appears courtesy the Local Journalism Initiative and The Canadian Press.