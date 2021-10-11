Construction activity has rebounded this year in the Okanagan’s four largest cities following a lacklustre 2020 that faced serious headwinds from the pandemic.
The difference is most apparent in Kelowna, where city staff issued 721 building permits for work valued at $949.8 million through the first nine months of the year, including approvals for 166 new single-family homes
That’s nearly triple the 1,599 permits worth $377.1 million issued in the same period of 2020 and 1,817 permits valued at $728 million in 2019.
Penticton was up more than double through the first nine months of this year, with city staff issuing 721 permits for projects worth $147.6 million that created a total of 424 new housing units.
That was way up from 516 permits valued at $69.8 million in the same portion of 2020, down value-wise from 571 permits totalling $156.7 million in 2019.
Not far off that pace was West Kelowna, which approved 622 permits for work valued at $171 million in the first nine months of 2021. That represented a near-doubling of the 462 permits valued at $94.6 million in the same part of 2020 and 426 permits for $93.4 million in 2019.
Finally, city staff in Vernon issued 309 permits for work valued at $121.6 million through the first nine months of 2021 that created a total of 287 new housing units.
That’s well up from 280 permits worth $76.4 million in the 2020 comparison period and 276 permits totalling $88.1 million in 2019.