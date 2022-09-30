Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
Warren House at 434 Lakeshore Dr. was built for J.J. (James John) Warren, an Ontario lawyer who became president of the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR).
Warren resided there with his wife Annie and their five children: Helen, Dorothy, Geoffrey, James and Lorna. It was the oldest house on Lakeside Drive and was one of the more impressive homes on the lakefront, reflecting Warren’s status as head of the KVR.
Warren met with the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) president Sir Thomas Shaughnessy (one of the founders of Summerland) about the future of B.C.’s railways and struck a deal in 1910. J.J. Warren took over the financial problems of the almost defunct KVR and entered into an alliance in which the KVR acted as a subsidiary corporation of the CPR to help expand the train routes into southern British Columbia.
Warren House was built during an 18-month period that saw construction of the Railway Station and the Penticton Wharf, as well as the Incola Hotel. Similarities with the architecture of the CPR buildings and the Warren house would suggest that CPR architect Arthur F. Pelton had a role in the design of the Warren house.
The Warren family lived in the home during the construction of the KVR. After the railway was completed, Penticton became the headquarters for KVR operations. In an article in the Penticton Herald on Aug. 17, 1912, Mr. Warren stated that several million dollars would be spent in Penticton within the next two years.
The KVR brought jobs to the area and provided an important transportation link connecting the South Okanagan and the Kootenays to the rest of the province. The town's population more than doubled by the time it was finished. Penticton’s economy was given a very significant boost by the presence of the KVR.
J.J. Warren went on to become one of Canada’s leading industrialists, retaining his association with the CPR and his long-standing friendship with Andrew McCulloch, chief engineer of the Kettle Valley Railway, until his passing.
The KVR continues to contribute to Penticton’s economy through tourism. The British Columbia government purchased Kettle Valley Railway corridor and it has been converted into a walking, hiking and biking trail. The Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail and the Columbia & Western Rail Trail is the longest rail trail network in British Columbia, extending from Hope to Castlegar.
Following the purchase of Warren House in 2018 and a major, restoration it opened in June 2019 as a luxury bed & breakfast establishment. Sadly, on March 7, 2022, Warren House burned to the ground.
The cause is thought to be a gas leak or a malfunctioning gas appliance. With the destruction of Warren House, Penticton lost one of its most significant heritage properties, and the former home of a dynamic individual who put Penticton “on the map.”