"We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet, For auld lang syne. And surely ye'll be your pint stowp! And surely I'll be mine!"
For translation of that Scottish refrain, check out the upcoming Robbie Burns Night on Jan. 21 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
A fundraiser for the Penticton Scottish Festival, the event will include a traditional haggis dinner and live entertainment. It pays tribute to Robbie Burn, long regarded as Scotland’s national poet.
Tickets start at $70 per plate for adults and $25 for children. Vegetarian options are available.
Entertainment will include performances by Vale United Pipe Band, Emily McDonald School of Highland Dance, Naramata Scottish Country Dancers and Castilla Irish Dancers.
Tickets are available online at www.showpass.com/robbie-burns-night-2023/ or in person at The Grooveyard, 239 Main St.