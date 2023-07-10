The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society presented two deserving students with bursaries for art supplies.
The OACS celebrates the motto “Artists Helping Artists” and are proud to present the award to Ella Rivard and Emma Fellenz. Both will spend the summer at the Vernon Community Arts Centre creating, learning and developing their skills as artists.
When asked what they are most excited about, Ella talked about her upcoming show at the Bean Scene Coffee shop in October and Emma shared that she is self publishing a book with artwork about Okanagan dogs.
Both will showcase their art at the VCAC in August.
“I think this is one of the most important things that the OACS does. Supporting the new artists who are up and coming, supporting youth who have a love for art,’ said Nancy Vince, a long-standing member of the club and well-known local artist for her Happy Art vibes.